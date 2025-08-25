Patna: Protest Over Deaths of Two Children Turns Violent; Vehicles Torched, Police Injured (VIDEO)

Patna Protest News: A protest over the deaths of two children turned violent Monday evening at Atal Path. Residents gathered to demand justice after the bodies of the children were found inside a car on August 15 at Indrapuri Road No. 12. Protestors vandalised vehicles and set several on fire. Police used lathi charge and tear gas to control the crowd. Six people have been taken into custody.

Patna SSP Kartikeya Sharma and IG Jitendra Rana are present at the scene with heavy police deployment. According to the reports, more than six police personnel sustained injuries during the clash. The protesters set a Scorpio and two bikes ablaze.

The children were identified as five-year-old Deepak Kumar and seven-year-old Laxmi. The family alleged murder, but the initial medical examination did not confirm it. Further tests were recommended.

Patna SSP Kartikeya Sharma said, "People pelted stones on police force, attacked, 6-7 policemen got injured, police then forcefully got the road cleared, some vehicles were put on fire, the fire has doused. Videography of the incident was done, we will taking action. Six persons have been arrested."