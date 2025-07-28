Patna: Residence Certificate Issued to 'Dog Babu' Cancelled, FIR Filed

In Patna, a residence certificate was issued to a dog named ‘Dog Babu’ by the Masaurhi Zone. The certificate was digitally signed by Revenue Officer Murari Chauhan. It was generated on July 24, 2025, from the RTPS portal. The portal listed ‘Dog Babu’ as the name of the applicant. The father’s and mother’s names were both entered as ‘Kutta Babu’ (translating to ‘Dog Babu’) and Kutiya Devi (translating to female dog). The address is Mohalla Kaulichak, Ward No. 15, Nagar Parishad Masaurhi, as per the certificate. After this post on social media went viral, the authorities immediately cancelled the certificate.

As the post went viral, it exposed glaring loopholes in the system. The authorities stated that they are investigating how this document was generated and authenticated. According to a report by Times Now, the certificate with number BRCCO/2025/15933581, was found to be linked to the documents of a woman from Delhi. To get this certificate Aadhar details and documents of her husband had been uploaded. This indicates that the system had been tampered with.

A dog named “Dog Babu”, son of “Kutta Babu” & “Kutiya Devi”, has been listed as a valid resident in #BiharSIR by NDA govt.



Meanwhile @ECISVEEP has excluded 77 lakh genuine citizens who have Aadhaar, EPIC, Ration Card & PAN.



It’s a ruthless farce to erase voters & rig elections. pic.twitter.com/SshvX9jk0V — Nilanjan Das (@NilanjanDasAITC) July 27, 2025

Also Read: Mumbai Local: Viral Pic Shows Commuter Holding Open Umbrella in Crowded AC Coach, Internet Amused

In an official statement the authorities said, “A case of issuing a residence certificate in the name of ‘Dog Babu’ has come to light in the Masaurhi zone. The moment the matter came to notice, the certificate was cancelled. An FIR is being registered at the local police station against the applicant, the computer operator, and the officer who issued the certificate. The Sub-Divisional Officer of Masaurhi has been asked to conduct a thorough probe and submit a report within 24 hours. Strict departmental and disciplinary action will follow against those found guilty.”

Circle Officer Prabhat Ranjan said to media reporters the incident reflects serious negligence issues at the administrative level and it is not being treated as a prank. “An investigation will determine how the digital access (dongle) was misused. Action is certain whether it’s the RTPS operator or staff from the revenue department,” he said. He also confirmed that an FIR is in the works. The Patna District Administration guaranteed a formal complaint filed at the local police station, against the applicant, the computer operator, and the certificate-issuing officer.