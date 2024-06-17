Patna schools to remain closed till June 19 due to heat wave

Patna June 17 Amid the scorching heat and high humidity in Bihar, Patna District Magistrate S. Kapil Ashok on Monday directed all schools up to Class 8 to remain closed for the next two days till June 19.

The Met department has predicted a severe heat wave condition with high humidity in Patna district for the next 72 hours.

In such a situation, educational activities up to Class 8 have been barred at all the government and private schools in Patna district till JUne 19.

However, teachers and non-teaching staff will be present in the schools during this period.

The summer holidays at all the schools in Bihar ended on June 17. However, keeping in mind the alert of the Met department, the district administration has ordered the shutting of schools in Patna district till June 19.

The maximum temperature in Patna is expected to be between 44 and 46-degree Celsius for the next three days.

