Patna Shelter Home Tragedy: Three Dead, 12 Hospitalized After Suspected Food Poisoning In Patel Nagar

Three individuals lost their lives, and 12 others were hospitalized after a suspected case of food poisoning at a state-run shelter for differently-abled women in Patna, officials reported on Wednesday. The incident occurred at the Asha Grih shelter home in Patel Nagar, Shahstri Nagar police station area, where the affected residents reportedly fell ill after consuming breakfast on November 7.

District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh confirmed that the victims included a 24-year-old woman who died on November 7, a nine-year-old girl who passed away on November 10, and a 12-year-old girl who succumbed to illness on Wednesday evening. The shelter home operates under the Social Welfare Department.

Several residents who fell ill are currently receiving medical treatment at the Patna Medical College and Hospital. While the exact cause remains unknown, a high-level inquiry has been ordered to investigate the incident.

A five-member investigative team, led by an additional district magistrate, will examine the circumstances and is expected to submit its report soon. Authorities assured that strict action will follow if any wrongdoing is identified.