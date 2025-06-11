Patna Violence: Two Shot in Broad Daylight, Police Suspect Personal Dispute

A fresh incident of violence has been reported from Patna’s Pataliputra area, where two people were shot in the busy Mainpura locality. The firing, which created panic among locals, resulted in the death of a man named Jitendra and left another individual, Raja, critically injured. This violent episode has once again highlighted the deteriorating law and order situation in the capital city. Patna Police suspect the shooting stemmed from a personal dispute and have begun a thorough investigation into the matter.

Police officials rushed to the spot following the incident and launched an intensive inquiry. Initial findings suggest that the firing may have been related to a personal feud, possibly involving a love affair. Senior officers confirmed that Raja is currently undergoing treatment at Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH), while Jitendra succumbed to his injuries on the spot. Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage from the area and recording statements from eyewitnesses to trace the attackers and establish the motive behind the shooting.

This incident adds to a worrying trend of violence in Patna over the past three days. On Monday, a mother and daughter were brutally murdered in the Arfabad locality under the Alamganj police station. Within just 24 hours, two more individuals were killed in Paliganj. Now, the latest shootout in Mainpura has taken the total to six victims in just a short span. The series of back-to-back violent crimes has triggered serious questions about the effectiveness of the police force and the worsening crime situation in the city.