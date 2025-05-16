Patna Woman Burned Alive After Brutal Knife Attack by Her Friend in Anandpuri

A horrifying incident has come to light in the Anandpuri area of Patna, where a young man brutally murdered his female friend at her residence. The victim, identified as Sanjana from Anandpuri, was found dead in her flat. The accused allegedly stabbed Sanjana multiple times on her body and neck before using a gas cylinder pipe to set her ablaze, burning her alive. The 28-year-old Sanjana tragically lost her life in this heinous crime, which was reportedly committed by a close friend. After the murder, the accused fled the scene. Police have launched an investigation into the case and are conducting raids at various locations to apprehend the absconding accused. Sanjana Kumari, originally a resident of Sakra in Muzaffarpur, lived alone on the second floor of a house owned by a retired irrigation department official, Rajeshwar Prasad, behind Manorama Apartment in Anandpuri. She had completed her BBA from MDDM College in Muzaffarpur and had been selected for a CGL (Combined Graduate Level) job in Bihar, which she was scheduled to join next month. Sanjana's father, Mithilesh Kumar, is a farmer, and she has two brothers.

According to police information, the accused, Suraj Kumar, arrived at Sanjana's flat around 1 PM carrying a backpack. Both were reportedly good friends, but an argument broke out between them for unknown reasons. The dispute escalated to such an extent that Suraj allegedly grabbed a knife from the kitchen and stabbed Sanjana multiple times on her neck, stomach, and back, causing severe bleeding. Following this, Suraj brought a gas cylinder from the kitchen, cut its pipe, and used the leaking gas to set Sanjana on fire, burning her alive. After committing this brutal murder, Suraj allegedly fled the scene around 3 AM, taking Sanjana's mobile phone, laptop, and the flat keys with him. The incident came to light when the domestic help arrived at the flat. She discovered Sanjana's burnt body and raised an alarm, which alerted the neighbors. Upon receiving information, police rushed to the spot and sent the body for post-mortem examination. CCTV footage reportedly shows Suraj Kumar fleeing the flat.

The SK Puri police station has initiated an investigation into the case. Police stated that the motive behind the murder is not immediately clear, but the argument between Suraj and Sanjana is believed to be the primary cause. Based on CCTV footage and other evidence, police have launched a search for Suraj. The forensic team has also collected evidence from the crime scene, which is currently being analyzed.