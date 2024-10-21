Patra hits out at Kejriwal over 'Sheesh mahal', compares extravagance to royal opulence

New Delhi, Oct 21 BJP National Spokesperson Sambit Patra launched a scathing attack on former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday, criticising the extravagant expenses undertaken on refurbishing his official residence. Patra pointed out that the luxury items installed at the bungalow were of such opulence that even Mughal emperors would not have had such levels of comfort in their time.

During a press conference at the BJP national headquarters, Patra cited reference to Kejriwal's 2013 affidavit, in which the AAP leader had vowed not to take privileges like a red-beacon car, security, or a government bungalow.

Patra sarcastically remarked that Kejriwal not only accepted a bungalow but also spent crores on it, turning it into a "Sheesh Mahal".

Patra highlighted the luxurious amenities, mentioning smart Toto toilets equipped with remote-controlled features like automatic open-close seats, temperature control, and premium body massage chairs.

He claimed that the Public Works Department (PWD) recently released an inventory of the items installed at the bungalow, revealing that crores of rupees were spent on such extravagances.

"Arvind Kejriwal is the king today, controlling even the water temperature with a remote control," Patra said mockingly, adding, "But when the public votes, the remote will be in their hands, and they will ensure Kejriwal faces the heat."

He also took a jab at Kejriwal, saying the CM should return the Toto toilet seat, claiming the public wants to see it.

Patra condemned an AAP leader's recent comments about terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, stressing that there should be no political disputes on terrorism.

He gave reference to Home Minister Amit Shah’s condemnation of the attack on innocent people in Ganderbal on Sunday night, reaffirming Kashmir's status as an integral part of India.

Patra also criticised Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav’s controversial remarks on the Chief Justice of India, accusing leaders of the Opposition INDIA bloc of disrespecting religious sentiments. He cited the importance of humility in Sanatan Dharma, urging those critical of the faith to reflect and gain wisdom.

In response to a question about the INDIA bloc, Patra dismissed it as fractured, noting that its leaders consistently seek excuses for electoral losses.

Patra also provided updates on a meeting led by BJP National President J.P. Nadda, which focussed on the party’s ongoing membership drive and organisational elections.

He highlighted the BJP’s internal democratic processes and said that the party’s success is driven by its alignment with the Modi government’s policies aimed at uplifting the poor.

Patra proudly noted that 61 per cent of new BJP members are under 35, emphasising the party's appeal to the youth.

