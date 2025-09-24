Pawan Kalyan announces committee to address concerns of Uppada fishermen

Amaravati, Sep 24 With fishermen in the Uppada region of Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada district continuing their protest for the second day on Wednesday over sea pollution and its impact on their livelihoods, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan announced a committee to resolve the issue.

The Deputy Chief Minister, who is also the Environment and Forest Minister, said a committee will be formed with senior officials, fishermen representatives, and local leaders for resolution.

The Jana Sena leader said they have identified the issues that need to be addressed urgently. "The concerns expressed by the fishermen of the Uppada region regarding the impact of the pharmaceutical industry on their livelihoods and their problems have come to my knowledge. I can understand the hardships faced by the fishermen families due to the current circumstances," he said in a statement.

The Deputy CM stated that due to the ongoing Assembly sessions, he is unable to personally visit and discuss directly with the fishermen. "However, I have been discussing their issues with district and state-level officials since Monday to find solutions. I have instructed that every issue raised be taken into consideration and solutions be explored," he said.

Pawan Kalyan, who is also the MLA from Pithapuram constituency in Kakinada district, announced that a committee comprising the officials of the Pollution Control Board, Industries, Fisheries and Revenue Departments and the Kakinada District Collector will be constituted. It has been decided to include fishermen representatives and local leaders in this committee.

The actor-politician said the committee will focus not only on resolving issues but also on improving livelihoods and providing basic infrastructure in coastal villages. The committee will also discuss the assessment of compensation. It will study the fishermen's issues and prepare a report with actionable recommendations.

"Based on that report, the government will take appropriate measures. The issues that need to be resolved as soon as possible have already been identified. I have discussed with officials the payment of insurance amounts to the families of the 18 deceased fishermen and compensation for the damaged boats near the Uppada Fishing Harbour. I have instructed that appropriate measures be taken for this. Additionally, I have made it clear that special attention should be given to providing opportunities for fishermen in areas like Machilipatnam and Antarvedi to go fishing. I have stated that these issues should be resolved with priority without waiting for the committee’s report," said Pawan Kalyan.

He stated that under the leadership of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, the coalition government assures support to those living in hardship. He promised to bring the issues of the Uppada fishermen to the attention of the Chief Minister. We will prioritise their welfare.

He also announced that after the Assembly sessions conclude, he will personally sit with the Uppada fishermen and discuss all their issues comprehensively.

For the second day, scores of fishermen and their family members staged a dharna, demanding that the government check sea pollution from pharma companies along the coast. They alleged that the release of chemicals into the sea is destroying marine life and affecting their livelihood.

The protestors blocked the Uppada-Kakinada-Pithapuram road to voice their concerns.

Meanwhile, Kakinada District Collector Shan Mohan Sagili visited the area where farmers are staging a dharna and heard the grievances of fishermen, who also demanded compensation of Rs 1.50 lakh for each family.

The Collector assured fishermen that their representatives would be included in the committee to discuss and resolve the issue.

