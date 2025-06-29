Pawan Kalyan congratulates Kamal Haasan on invitation to join Oscar's Class of 2025

Amaravati, June 29 Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has congratulated legendary actor Kamal Haasan for being selected as a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS).

The Jana Sena leader called it a moment of immense pride for the Indian film industry.

Pawan Kalyan, who is a popular actor of Tollywood, took to 'X' on Sunday to congratulate Kamal Haasan. It is a moment of immense pride to Indian film industry that Padma Bhushan Kamal Haasan has been selected as a member of the prestigious Awards 2025 committee, he said.

"With a phenomenal acting career spanning six decades, Kamal Haasan garu is more than an actor. His cinematic brilliance as an actor, storyteller, and director, along with his versatile talent and decades of experience, has made a lasting impact on Indian and global cinema," Pawan Kalyan said.

"His exceptional command over every aspect of filmmaking as a writer, singer, director, producer, and actor is truly inspiring. He is a true master of the craft. I extend heartfelt congratulations and wish him many more years of impactful service to world cinema," posted Pawan Kalyan.

Actors Kamal Haasan, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Cannes Grand Prix-winning filmmaker Payal Kapadia are among the 534 artists and executives to have been invited this year by AMPAS.

The Los Angeles-based Academy, which conducts the Oscars, announced the 'Oscars' Class of 2025'.

Kamal Haasan on Saturday reacted to his selection as a member of AMPAS. "I am honoured to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. This recognition is not mine alone, it belongs to the Indian film community and the countless storytellers who shaped me," the actor posted on 'X'.

"Indian cinema has so much to offer the world, and I look forward to deepening our engagement with the global film fraternity. My congratulations to my fellow artists & technicians who have joined the Academy," he added.

