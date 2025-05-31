Pawan Kalyan demands action against Trinamool leader for mocking Sanatana Dharma

Amaravati, May 31 Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Saturday asked why the West Bengal Police did not take action against Trinamool Congress leaders for what he called mocking Sanatana Dharma.

Reacting to the arrest of Sharmistha Panoli, a law student, by West Bengal Police for her objectionable social media post, the Jana Sena Party leader demanded that West Bengal Police act justly.

The actor-politician took to X to question the action of the West Bengal Police.

The Kolkata Police on Friday afternoon arrested a 22-year-old law student from her Gurugram residence over an allegedly objectionable social media post.

“During Operation Sindoor, Sharmistha, a law student, spoke out, her words regrettable and hurtful to some. She owned her mistake, deleted the video and apologised. The WB Police swiftly acted, taking action against Sharmistha. But what about the deep, searing pain inflicted upon millions when elected leaders, MPs of TMC, mock Sanatana Dharma? Where is the outrage when our faith is called 'Ganda Dharm'? Where is their apology? Where is their swift arrest? Blasphemy must be condemned, always!” posted Pawan Kalyan.

“Secularism isn't a shield for some and a sword for others. It must be a two-way street. West Bengal Police, the nation is watching. Act justly for all,” he added.

Pawan Kalyan posted a small video clip of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s speech at the Eid congregation in Kolkata in March.

During her speech, the Trinamool Congress leader had slammed the BJP, calling it the creator of a 'Ganda Dharm' (dirty religion).

Termed the BJP a 'jumla' party, she said that she does not believe in the ‘Ganda Dharm' that the 'jumla' party has created. She stated that this ‘Ganda Dharm is against 'Hindu Dharm'.

The Kolkata Police on Friday arrested Sharmistha from her Gurugram residence. The 22-year-old law student had made an objectionable post.

On Saturday, she was produced in a court in Alipore and remanded to judicial custody till June 13.

Kolkata Police had registered a case after receiving a complaint from one Wajahat Khan on May 14.

AIMIM national spokesperson Waris Pathan had alleged that Sharmistha insulted Islam and tried to spread communal disharmony.

The student, on May 16, tendered an apology through a post on X. She clarified that she never intentionally wanted to hurt anybody.

