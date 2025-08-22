Pawan Kalyan greets big brother Chiranjeevi on birthday; AP CM too extends wishes

Amaravati, Aug 22 Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, who is the younger brother of Chiranjeevi, on Friday greeted the megastar on his 70th birthday.

“Wishing Megastar Chiranjeevi Garu a very happy 70th birthday. Your remarkable journey in cinema, public life, and philanthropy has inspired millions. May you continue to touch lives with your generosity and dedication. Wishing you good health, happiness, and many more memorable years ahead,” CM Naidu posted on X.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, who is the younger brother of Chiranjeevi, also greeted the star on his birthday.

In a statement released from his office, the Deputy Chief Minister conveyed his heartfelt wishes. “Being born as his brother is a great blessing but also being able to witness his rise and his struggle is a priceless life lesson,” wrote Pawan Kalyan, also an actor.

Thanking Pawan Kalyan for his wishes, Chiranjeevi posted a message on X and also shared a couple of childhood pictures of Pawan Kalyan. The pictures are believed to have been taken at one of Chiranjeevi’s birthday parties decades ago.

“The birthday wishes sent with love have reached me. Every word... every letter has touched my heart. The pride you feel seeing me as your elder brother... I, as your elder brother, equally cherish your victories and your struggles. I am constantly proud watching your dedication and determination. The burning desire to do something for those who believe in you, continually gives you new strength,” wrote Chiranjeevi.

“Today, millions of Jana Sainiks stand behind you. Lead that army like a king. Give new strength to their hopes and dreams. May the blessings and love of your fans always be with you in abundance. As your elder brother, my blessings will always be with you. I pray to God that success graces every step of your journey,” added the megastar.

Meanwhile, Human Resources Development and Information Technology Minister Nara Lokesh also greeted Chiranjeevi on his birthday. “Your remarkable contributions to cinema, society, and public life remain a source of pride and inspiration. Wishing you continued good health and happiness in the years ahead,” posted Lokesh.

