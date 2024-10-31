Pawan Kalyan greets Hindus of Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan on Diwali

Amaravati, Oct 31 Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has greeted Hindus in Pakistan, Bangaladesh and Afghanistan on the occasion of Diwali.

The actor-turned-politician took to X on Thursday to convey his greetings.

"My heartfelt ‘Diwali’ Greetings to Hindus in Pakistan, Bangaladesh and Afghanistan. Especially for Hindus in Bangladesh, Lord Sri Rama may give you the strength and courage in the situation you are in. We all in ‘Bharat’ looking forward for your safety and stability and you are there in our prayers," he wrote.

The Jana Sena leader also hoped that the world community and global leaders reach out to Hindus who are getting "persecuted" in Pakistan and Bangladesh for their "safety and fundamental rights."

"Today on a Diwali day, let’s all pray for the safety of Hindus who are getting persecuted in both Bangladesh and Pakistan. May Dharma be restored in their lands," Pawan Kalyan added.

The Deputy Chief Minister also reacted to a song by a Hindu child. "This song by a Hindu child from Pakistan reflects the deep pain of Partition. And the longing for reconnect to the soul of Bharat," he wrote in his comment on a post.

"The Sindhi song that this Hindu child in Pakistan is singing is ‘Albelo India’, which goes like this -‘My Hindu neighbour Albelo is leaving for India. He will board a train this Friday and will never return to Pakistan. We are the Promised Land for persecuted Hindus n there is nowhere else for them in the world. Never forget," reads the post

Pawan Kalyan also greeted the people of Andhra Pradesh on Diwali and wished the festival fill their lives with happiness and prosperity.

