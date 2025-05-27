Pawan Kalyan orders probe to identify forces behind cinema theatres shutdown call

Amaravati, May 27 Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Tuesday ordered a probe to identify the forces behind the recent call for closure of cinema theatres in the state.

The actor-politician asked Cinematography Minister Kandula Durgesh to investigate the forces behind the shutdown call and made it clear that even if the leaders of Jana Sena are involved, action should be taken against them.

Pawan Kalyan issued a series of directions to streamline the management of cinema theatres and to check the prices of food items in theatres.

He also directed that the requests for raising cinema ticket prices for any film, including his film, should come through the Film Chamber of Commerce.

The Jana Sena leader's directions came amid a row triggered by the recent decision of a section of cinema theatre owners to shut down multiplexes to press for their demands, including a higher share in profits.

The shutdown call sparked a row as it came ahead of Pawan Kalyan's movie 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu', scheduled for release on June 12.

Pawan Kalyan discussed the issue with Minister Kandula Durgesh in the wake of the shutdown call and the denial by two leading producers about their involvement.

He directed that producers and those related to them should approach the government through the Telugu Film Chamber.

Pawan Kalyan said even for his movie 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu', the producer should not personally apply to the government for an increase in ticket prices, but should approach the government through the Film Chamber.

According to a statement from the Deputy Chief Minister's office, Pawan Kalyan and Kandula Durgesh also discussed the issue related to the announcement of cinema theatres shutdown, the involvement of 'those four', the denial by two producers and related issues.

They also discussed the statement by a producer that a Jana Sena leader was behind the bandh announcement. Pawan Kalyan wanted a probe into the alleged involvement of a film producer and politician.

He wanted to know the reasons behind the bandh announcement that led to an undesirable situation in the film industry. He said that even if Jana Sena leaders are involved, he should not hesitate to take action.

He asked the Cinematography Minister to convey to the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce, Producers' Council, Movie Artists Association and Directors' Associations should be informed that the government will bring about encouraging conditions for the film business without giving room to an unhealthy environment where producers, actors and directors are threatened.

Pawan Kalyan directed that measures should be taken to control the quality and prices of food and beverages in theatres.

Pawan Kalyan made it clear that the management of cinema halls in the state should be taken up strictly to provide better services to the audience. He said the government departments concerned should monitor it from time to time.

The actor noted that prices of food items like popcorn, soft drinks, and even bottled water are higher than the ticket price.

He said officials of the relevant departments should monitor the pricing and quality. It came to the government's notice that there is a monopoly in the food and soft drink business in multiplexes and single screens across the state, and therefore, it was suggested to the Cinematography Minister to conduct an inquiry into this.

The Deputy Chief Minister opined that if the prices of food items and beverages are reduced, the number of audience will increase, thereby increasing tax revenue. He said that the Tax Department should examine this issue.

Similarly, Pawan Kalyan asked the Minister to take suggestions from various sections in the film industry on the comprehensive film development policy that the state government wants to bring.

