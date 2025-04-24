Pawan Kalyan pays homage to Andhra techie killed in Pahalgam terror attack

Amaravati, April 24 Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Thursday paid homage to Somishetty Madhusudhan Rao, one of the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Pawan Kalyan reached Kavali town in Nellore district and laid a wreath on the mortal remains of the software engineer.

The Jana Sena leader paid tributes to the terror victim and consoled his family members.

The actor-politician was accompanied by ministers Nadendla Manohar, Anam Ramnarayan Reddy and Sathya Kumar.

Talking to the media persons Pawan Kalyan strongly condemned the terror attack. He said Madhusudhan was brutally killed in front of his wife and minor children.

The Deputy Chief Minister called for eliminating terrorists wherever they are. He earlier posted on social media that the horrific Pahalgam attack has deeply shaken us.

"My heart goes out to the bereaved families. As a mark of respect & solidarity, JanaSena will observe three days of mourning across the Telugu States. Our party flag will fly at half-mast. In this dark hour, we remain resolute. Our Bharat's unity cannot be broken by terror. I have full faith that our leadership will respond with strength and purpose to ensure justice prevails and such atrocities never occur again. Together, we will overcome. Together, we will heal," he said.

Earlier, the mortal remains of Madhusudhan reached his hometown, Kavali. The 42-year-old software engineer, who was living in Bengaluru, was among 26 tourists killed in the terror attack in Kashmir’s Pahalgam on Tuesday.

Madhusudhan’s body reached Chennai Airport on Wednesday night and was then brought to Kavali by road.

Tirupal and Padmvathi were shocked to see their son’s body.

The relatives had not informed them about their death. They were told that he was injured in the attack. Madhusudan Rao was the only son of Tirupal and Padmavathi, who are engaged banana business in the town.

He was settled in Bengaluru for the last 12 years. The techie was on a trip to Kashmir with his wife Kamakshi, daughter and son.

Madhusudhan was one of the two men from Andhra Pradesh killed in the terror attack. J.S. Chandramouli, a retired bank employee from Visakhapatnam, also fell to the bullets of the terrorists.

Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday night received the mortal remains of Chandramouli at Visakhapatnam Airport.

The Chief Minister offered floral tributes and consoled the bereaved family. Reaffirming the state's commitment to national security, Naidu announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh each for the families of the two martyrs from Andhra Pradesh - Chandramouli and IT professional Madhusudan from Kavali.

--IANS

ms/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor