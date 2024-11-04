Pawan Kalyan voices concern over attack on Hindus in Canada

Amaravati, Nov 4 Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Monday voiced concern over the attack on a Hindu temple and on Hindus in Canada and hoped that the Canadian government will take steps to ensure a safe environment for a Hindu community.

The actor-turned-politician took to ‘X’ to react to the attacks in Canada and the persecution of Hindus in neighbouring countries.

“It pains me deeply to see our Hindu brothers and sisters enduring persecution, violence, and unimaginable suffering in places like Pakistan, Afghanistan, and recently, Bangladesh. Hindus are a global minority, and as such, they receive little attention, little solidarity, and are easily targeted,” posted the Jana Sena leader.

“Every act of hatred, every instance of abuse against them is a blow to all who cherish humanity and peace. Today’s attack on a Hindu temple and on Hindus in Canada strikes at the heart, sparking both anguish and alarm,” he posted.

“It is my fervent hope that the Canadian government takes immediate, decisive steps to ensure a safe and secure environment for the Hindu community there. But this is more than an isolated incident. Across various countries, acts of violence and targeted hatred against Hindus persist, yet the silence from global leaders, international organisations, and the so-called "peace-loving" NGOs is deafening,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.

“Where are the voices of outrage? Where is the solidarity for Hindus? Why are we left alone to confront this injustice.”

“This is not merely a plea for compassion but a call for action. A call for the world to acknowledge and address the suffering of Hindus with the same urgency and commitment it offers others. Humanity cannot afford selective compassion—let us stand united, with unwavering resolve, against the persecution of any community, anywhere,” Pawan Kalyan added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor