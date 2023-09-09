Pawan Kalyan's plane denied permission to take-off for Vijayawada 

Hyderabad, Sep 9 Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief and popular actor Pawan Kalyan had to cancel his visit to Vijayawada after his chartered aircraft was not allowed to take off from Begumpet Airport here on Saturday evening as Andhra Pradesh police had requested Gannavaram (Vijayawada) airport director to deny permission for landing.

He was leaving for Vijayawada to meet Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president and former chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, who has been arrested by the Andhra Pradesh CID in connection with the Skill Development Corporation scam.

Krishna district Superintendent of Police P. Joshua had written to the director of Gannavaram Airport to deny permission for landing of the flight to avoid law and order issues.

JSP posted the letter of the SP on social media.

"In view of certain developments the present law and order situation is extremely volatile and arrival of Pawan Kalyan at this juncture may flare up large scale public mobilisation and serious law and issues. Also excessive crowd in the form of party cadre, followers and fans is expected into airport premises. As such there is no permission for his visit and proposed programmes," wrote the Superintenent of Police.

The JSP said Pawan Kalyan was going to Vijayawada to attend a meeting with party leaders at JSP central office in Mangalagiri on Sunday.

Naidu, who was arrested in Nandyal early Saturday, was shifted to Vijayawada by the police.

He is likely to be presented before a magistrate late in the evening.

Earlier, Pawan Kalyan condemned Naidu's arrest and called it a political vendetta by the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government.

The JSP leader said that his party would stand by the TDP supremo.

