Pawan Kalyan’s ‘smuggler as hero’ remark takes social media by storm

Amaravati, Aug 8 Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and popular actor Pawan Kalyan’s remark that forest cutters and smugglers are now being portrayed as heroes in films took social media by storm on Thursday, with many netizens guessing as to whom his remarks were targeted at.

Talking to mediapersons along with Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar B. Khandre in Bengaluru, Pawan Kalyan spoke about the cultural shift in movies.

The actor-politician recalled the role of a forest officer played by Kannada superstar Rajkumar in 'Gandhada Gudi' (1973) who protects forests from poachers and smugglers.

"A hero, around 40 years back, was someone who saved forests, but now a hero is someone who cuts away forests and is a smuggler,” he said, explaining how the culture has transformed.

"Of course, I'm also part of cinema. But most of the time I struggle to do such films. Am I sending the right message? Of course, cinema is different, but the cultural shift that happened is quite interesting," the actor-politician said.

The Jana Sena leader’s remarks triggered a huge buzz on social media with many wondering if he was targeting actor Allu Arjun, who played a red sander smuggler in the blockbuster film ‘Pushpa: The Rise’.

‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’, a sequel to the 2021 movie, and starring the same actor in the lead, is scheduled for release later this year.

Allu Arjun is the son of leading producer Allu Arvind, the brother-in-law of superstar Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan's elder brother.

Many netizens also recalled the controversy sparked by Allu Arjun’s support for the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) candidate from Nandyal constituency during the Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections in May.

The actor had visited the house of then Nandyal MLA and his friend Silpa Ravi, leading to a gathering of thousands of people outside the house.

As the ‘Pushpa’ actor visited the MLA’s house without prior permission from the constituency's Returning Officer, a case was booked against him and the YSRCP candidate.

Silpa Ravi, whose real name is Singareddy Ravichandra Kishore Reddy, was defeated in the polls as the YSRCP lost power to the TDP-Jana Sena-BJP alliance in the May 13 elections.

Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan, who also holds the portfolio of environment and forests, held talks with the Karnataka Forest Minister on inter-state issues, including red sander smuggling.

The actor-politician said that he is a conservationist at heart as he wished to play a similar role in movies.

“I wish to do in real life what I could not do in reel life. For this I am grateful to politics and grateful to the people of Andhra Pradesh who have elected me,” he said.

