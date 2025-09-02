Pawan Khera Gets Notice from Delhi Poll Body Over Dual Voter Registration

The District Election Office of New Delhi issued a show-cause notice to Congress leader Pawan Khera on Tuesday for registering himself in more than one constituency. He has been asked to submit his response by 11 a.m. on Monday, September 8, 2025. The notice, shared on the office’s social media handle, X, said Mr. Khera’s name appeared on the electoral rolls at two addresses – one in Kaka Nagar and another in Nizamuddin East, Jangpura.

Notice to Shri Pawan Khera for getting himself registered in Electoral Roll of more than one constituency. pic.twitter.com/o6AZcXc138 — District Election Office, New Delhi District (@DEO_NDD) September 2, 2025

"It has been brought to my notice that you have got your name registered in the electoral roll of more than one constituency," read the notice. "As you may be aware, that being registered in the electoral roll of more than one constituency is a penal offence under the Representation of People Act 1950. You are therefore, directed to show cause as to why action should not be taken against you under said Act," read the notice.

On Tuesday, the BJP alleged that Mr. Khera held two voter IDs. The party also claimed that Rahul Gandhi’s campaign against voter roll revision in Bihar was intended to “protect and hide” alleged voter irregularities by the Congress.