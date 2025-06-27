Pawan Khera slams Modi govt and ECI over voter list revision in Bihar

Patna, June 27 Congress National Spokesperson Pawan Khera has launched a sharp attack on the Narendra Modi government and the Election Commission of India (ECI), alleging that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list in Bihar ahead of the Assembly elections is a “conspiracy” to disenfranchise voters and suppress democratic rights.

Khera addressed a joint press conference alongside RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, CPI(ML) General Secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya, Congress State President Rajesh Ram, and VIP leader Dev Jyoti, signalling a unified opposition stance on the issue.

Khera described the voter list revision as “an open conspiracy, a robbery—not only on the voters of Bihar but on their rights, their identity, and their citizenship.”

He argued that the door-to-door verification process requiring voters to prove their citizenship is an attempt to eliminate the existence of the people of Bihar, particularly targeting the poor and vulnerable.

Khera explained that those voters born before July 1, 1987, must provide valid documents to prove the date and place of birth.

Similarly, those born between 1987 and December 2, 2004, must provide valid documents of themselves and one parent and those voters born after December 2, 2004, must provide valid documents of themselves and their parents.

He argued that these requirements are impractical, especially during the flood and monsoon season in Bihar.

Khera raised pointed questions at the Election Commission and said, “Why is this being done now, right before elections? How will it be completed in one month in flood-affected areas? When votes were cast on this voter list during the Lok Sabha elections, why can’t the same list be used now for Assembly elections?”

In a stinging critique, the Congress leader accused the Election Commission of partisanship, stating: “It is clear that whenever the BJP faces a crisis, they run towards the Election Commission. The Election Commission is Modi's three monkeys. Neither do they listen to the truth, nor do they see the truth, nor do they speak the truth.”

The Special Intensive Revision of the voter list in Bihar has become a flashpoint ahead of the 2025 Assembly elections, with the opposition framing it as an attempt to suppress votes among the poor, minorities, and youth.

The allegations tie into a larger narrative where opposition parties accuse the BJP and ECI of manipulating electoral processes, while the government and ECI argue that such processes are essential for voter list accuracy.

Khera’s remarks align with Tejashwi Yadav’s earlier charges, creating a consolidated opposition front aiming to frame the NDA as anti-poor and anti-democratic, setting the tone for the upcoming campaign battles in Bihar.

