Pawar, Sule call on ailing NCP leader Khadse in Mumbai hospital

Mumbai, Nov 6 Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar and Working President Supriya Sule called on ailing party MLC Eknath Khadse at the Bombay Hospital here on Monday afternoon, officials said.

The duo met Khadse, 71, who was rushed in an air ambulance to Mumbai from his native Jalgaon late on Sunday after he suffered a heart attack.

His daughter and state NCP Women’s Wing President Rohini Khadse had requested Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for an air ambulance which the later had readily agreed to provide.

Pawar and Sule enquired after Khadse’s health from Rohini, other relatives and doctors at the hospital where he is under treatment.

Khadse had been suffering from mild chest pains since Thursday, but he dismissed it as acidity till a checkup in a Jalgaon hospital revealed a heart attack.

He was immediately put on medication there and after his condition stabilised, he was shifted to Mumbai as a precautionary measure.

The present health status of Khadse is described as ‘stable’ while his daughter also assured that there is no cause now for any worries.

Khadse, a former senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader for over 40 years, quit the saffron party to join the NCP in 2020, and was elected as a Member of Legislative Council last year.

