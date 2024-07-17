Pay & pension hike for state employees to cost Rs 20,208 crore: Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru, July 17 Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said it has been estimated that the revision of pay and pensions will mean an additional expenditure of Rs 20,208 crore per annum for the state government.

In a statement on Tuesday on the revision of the pay and pensions of state government employees as recommended by the 7th State Pay Commission, he said that the necessary provisions have been made in the budget of 2024-25 towards the additional expenditure.

The new scales will come into effect from August 1, and will be applicable to non-teaching staff of universities, employees of aided educational institutions, and local bodies, the Chief Minister said.

"The Karnataka government has accepted the recommendations of the 7th State Pay Commission and announced a substantial revision of pay and pension for state government employees. The decision was taken in a cabinet meeting on July 15," he said.

"As per the new scales, the basic salary and pension of employees will increase by 58.50 per cent, with a minimum basic pay hike from Rs 17,000 to Rs 27,000 and maximum pay revision from Rs 1,50,600 to Rs 2,41,200. The minimum pension will increase from Rs 8,500 to Rs 13,500, and the maximum pension will be revised from Rs 75,300 to Rs 1,20,600," he added.

The revision will also lead to a 32 per cent increase in house rent allowance, he added.

Noting that the state government employees had been demanding a pay revision for several years, he said that the 7th State Pay Commission was constituted on November 19, 2022, to address these demands, and its recommendations have now been accepted by the government, Siddaramaiah said.

