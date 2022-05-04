PCI employee, head constable held in cheating case

New Delhi, May 4 A Press Club of India employee was held along with a Delhi Police head constable for allegedly cheating a physically-challenged man to the tune of several lakh rupees on the pretext of providing him a job in Indian Railways.

An FIR was lodged with the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police.

One S. Pradad Sangu, a disabled man of Visakhapatnam Andhra Pradesh, had alleged that he was cheated to the tune of several lakhs by a Delhi Police constable identified as Om Pal Yadav on the pretext of providing him a job of Ticket Collector in Indian Railways. In September, he got an FIR lodged against the accused with the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police. Later, it was learnt that a Press Club of India employee Ganesh Uniyal was also involved in the crime.

The victim told that he was unemployed when his friend Sanjay Lenka introduced him to Yadav who promised him a government job. They met several times at PCI in August 2021.

"Yadav offered a job in Railway and demanded money. I have given him around Rs 35 lakh. He told me to deposit money in several accounts belonging to him and his known persons. I deposited Rs 35 lakh in them," said Mr Sangu.

He further said that Yadav then introduced him to Ganesh Uniyal, the press club employee and asked him to transfer money in his account too.

"I have deposited around Rs 7.5 lakh in the account of Ganesh and his female friend who runs an NGO," he claimed.

Sangu said that on December 30, last year, both Yadav and Uniyal were placed under arrest and in the first week of April both were released on bail.

An investigation into the matter is underway.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor