PCS officer’s daughter gang-raped in moving car in Lucknow; three held

Lucknow, Dec 11 In a shocking incident, the 23-year-old daughter of a serving PCS officer was gang-raped inside a moving SUV in Lucknow.

The incident took place on December 5 but came to light on Sunday night after the survivor lodged an FIR at the Wazirganj police station. The police arrested the three accused persons on Monday, who have been identified as Satyam Mishra (22), Suhail (23) and Aslam (31).

Chiranjeev Nath Sinha, Additional DCP (West Zone), who is supervising the probe, said that the survivor had visited the King George's Medical University (KGMU) where she was under the treatment of a psychiatrist on the fateful day on December 5.

She had visited a tea stall run by the accused persons near the gate of the department.

"We carried out a verification drive of 120 kiosks/stalls and took their photos and showed them to the survivor," said the ADCP.

"Then we picked up Satyam who worked at the tea stall owned by Suhail and Aslam, whose vehicle was used in the crime. The surveillance details and CCTV footage nailed their role in the crime," the officer said.

Sinha said that on the fateful day, the survivor sought help to get the battery of her phone charged at the tea stall. Satyam offered to charge her phone in a parked ambulance, but the driver unexpectedly left with a patient. Satyam and the survivor chased the ambulance and caught up to it near the IT College crossing.

However, events took a horrifying turn when Satyam's two accomplices, Aslam and Suhail, forced the survivor into an SUV and drove towards Safedabad in Barabanki.

"They stopped at a restaurant to buy food, which they forced her to eat. As the car sped along, Satyam filmed his associates sexually assaulting her one by one. In a desperate plea, she begged Satyam to delete the video and drop her at her friend's house in Indira Nagar. Instead, they abandoned her at Munshipulia, leaving her traumatised and physically injured, and fled the scene," the officer said.

