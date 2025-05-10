PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti Praises Ceasefire Between India and Pakistan, Thanks Trump for Mediation (Watch Videos)

After days of tension mounting between India and Pakistan post operation Sindoor on Saturday both the countries agreed to halt the military action and firing. Donald trump made an announcement stating that after long discussion mediated by the United States, India and Pakistan have agreed to a full and immediate ceasefire. Following this announcement EMA Jaishankar also stated that, "India and Pakistan have today worked out an understanding on stoppage of firing and military action. India has consistently maintained a firm and uncompromising stance against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. It will continue to do so." PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti reacted to the decision saying that, now people will sleep peacefully today after so many days.

While talking to ANI she stated that, "First of all, I would like to thank US Donald Trump for intervening in this and along with that I would like to congratulate our country's leadership and Pakistan as well. Both these countries agreed to the ceasefire. Because the people of Jammu and Kashmir suffer the most when there is a war between our country and Pakistan..."

"So many people died and properties were damaged, at such a time, this has happened. People will sleep peacefully today after so many days. Military solution is not a solution, political intervention is always needed...we shouldn't have needed a mediator, our country should become a big brother of all countries and solve issues...", She concluded.