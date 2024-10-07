PDP On Alliance Buzz With Congress-NC, Iltija Mufti Says Will Take Call After Results

Jammu and Kashmir People's Democratic Party (PDP) leader Iltija Mufti, daughter of Mehbooba Mufti, trashed the reports of the party's support to the Congress-NC in Jammu and Kashmir. She said the party's senior leadership will take a call on extending support to a secular front only once the actual results of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections are out tomorrow. Termed alliance as "Unnecessary speculations."

Unnecessary speculations. Let me put the record straight. PDP's senior leadership will take a call on extending support to a secular front only once the results are out. This is our official stand. — Iltija Mufti (@IltijaMufti_) October 7, 2024

Mufti's comments come after Farooq Abdullah said that we will include PDP to save Jammu and Kashmir even if the NC-Congress alliance does not need support. "Even if we don't need it, we will take the support (from PDP) because if we have to go ahead, we have to do it together. We all have to make an effort to save this state. This state is in a lot of difficulties," said Abdullah on reports of PDP supporting the secular front.

As per the Jammu and Kashmir exit poll results, the Congress-NC is likely to win 40-48 of 90 assembly seats. If this camp falls short, it will require the support of other parties and Independent candidates. The votes will be counted tomorrow, Tuesday (October 8).

Iltija contested the assembly polls from Bijbehara in Anantnag district. Former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti-led PDP is likely to win 6-12 seats, whereas others can win 6-11. The majority mark to form the government in Jammu and Kashmir is 46 and the prediction has shown no one above the mark.