PDP's Iltija Mufti expresses reservation over Delhi court's decision to grant 13-day interim bail to Umar Khalid

Srinagar, Dec 11 Iltija Mufti, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader and daughter of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti, on Thursday, expressed her reservations on the Delhi court decision granting just 13 days interim bail to student activist Umar Khalid to attend the marriage of his sister.

The Delhi court on Thursday granted 13 days interim bail to Umar Khalid from December 16 to 29 to attend the marriage of his sister.

Expressing her reservations over the grant of just 13 days of interim bail to Umar Khalid, Iltija Mufti on her official X account said, "Umar Khalid behind bars over five years without conviction under UAPA is granted bail for THIRTEEN days to attend his sister's wedding. Does one pretend this is justice? Effusively grateful to Milords. Or does truth in the guise of sarcasm constitute contempt of court?"

Umar Khalid was booked under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) by the Delhi Police for his alleged "provocative speeches" during the visit of the then US President Donald Trump to India.

The Delhi Police considered Umar Khalid's speeches as instigating and facilitating the 2020 Delhi riots.

Additional Sessions Court Judge Sameer Bajpai said that Khalid will remain on bail from December 16 to 29.

"Considering the fact that the marriage is of the real sister of the applicant, the application is allowed and the applicant is granted interim bail from December 16 to 29 on furnishing of personal bond of Rs 20,000 with two sureties of the like amount subject to the following conditions," the court said.

Khalid has been ordered not to use social media and to meet only his family members, relatives and friends.

"Further, he shall remain at his home or at the places where the ceremonies of marriage as mentioned by him will take place," the court added.

Khalid had sought bail from December 14 to December 29.

His sister's wedding is said to be held on December 27.

Khalid was arrested in September 2020 and charged with criminal conspiracy, rioting, unlawful assembly, as well as several other offences under the UAPA.

Khalid was earlier granted bail for seven days in December 2024 to attend his cousin's wedding.

Notably, the Supreme Court had on December 10 reserved its judgment in the regular bail plea filed by Khalid and five other accused in the matter.

Senior Advocate Trideep Pais with advocate Sanya Kumar appeared for Umar Khalid.

Special Public Prosecutors Amit Prasad, Madhukar Pandey and Anirudh Mishra with advocates Ayodhya Prasad and Harshil Jain represented the Delhi Police.

Khalid was a JNU research scholar and student activist before he was booked under the UAPA.

