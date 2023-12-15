Peace deal with pro-talks faction of ULFA in final stage: Assam CM

New Delhi, Dec 15 Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said that signing of a peace deal with the ULFA's pro-negotiations group, is in the final stage which is expected to be finalised this month or in January.

He also issued an invitation for talks to the banned outfit's hardline faction led by Paresh Baruah.

Sarma held meetings in the national capital with Directors of the Intelligence Bureau (IB), Tapan Deka, and National Investigation Agency, (NIA) Dinkar Gupta about issues pertaining to security.

The Chief Minister held discussions with Gupta on Rohingya infiltration, regarding which Assam has filed a case and the agency had conducted searches in as many as 44 locations throughout the Northeast.

He told reporters later that final touches are being given to the peace agreement with the pro-talks ULFA faction led by Aranbinda Rajkhowa, which is expected to be signed this month or in January.

He claimed that in addition to land rights, political, economic, and cultural safeguards would be included in the peace deal with the pro-talks ULFA organisation. Meanwhile, the Chief Minister reached out to the Baruah-led side, offering an olive branch, saying that ULFA-I should reach a permanent peaceful settlement in the larger interest of the state and its citizens, as violence will inhibit growth and development in Assam.

"Violence is pointless and will slow down the pace of progress. At a time when Assam is experiencing growth and investments are flooding the region, it will poison the atmosphere," Sarma said.

The Chief Minister also met AK Mishra, a former IB special director who is currently an advisor to the government on Northeast affairs.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor