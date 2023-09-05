Peace meeting on Sep 12 in Anchetti caste issue in TN
Chennai, Sep 5 With a minor issue of a car parking at Anchetti in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri district threatening to snowball into a major confrontation between Dalits and Caste Hindus, the district administration has called for a peace meeting on September 12.
