"Peace prevails in J&K as hartal calls become thing of past": Lieutenant Governor

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 16 : Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said that the days of frequent bandh calls and hartals in the region are long gone, and now all 365 days of the year pass off peacefully with schools, colleges, and universities functioning normally.

Speaking at Amar Singh College in Srinagar, Sinha highlighted the significant transformation taking place in the Valley, where the flourishing business sectors and growing economy are benefiting from the prevailing peace.

"Gone are the days when people would give hartal calls which resulted in closure of schools and colleges in Kashmir. Today, all 365 days of the year pass off peacefully with schools, colleges, universities functioning normally. Hartals is a thing of the past in the Valley where business of all sectors is flourishing and economy growing," stated Lieutenant Governor Sinha.

Emphasizing the positive changes brought about by peace, Sinha expressed his delight in witnessing the youth engaging in recreational activities, such as playing music at the Jehlum riverfront and enjoying reading. He emphasized the importance of peace for the development and progress of Jammu and Kashmir, acknowledging that the region's youth are the future of both the state and the nation.

"Youth are the future of J&K and the country. We need your support to take forward J&K on all fronts," stated the Lieutenant Governor, urging the students to actively contribute to the growth and prosperity of Jammu and Kashmir. He also highlighted the integration of J&K into India's growing economy, proudly mentioning the achievement of Indian doctors in providing vaccines against Covid to numerous foreign countries.

"Indian doctors made us proud by providing vaccines against Covid to dozens of foreign countries," Sinha said, appealing to the students for their support in making India one of the strongest nations globally.

The Lieutenant Governor's address signifies the significant strides made in maintaining peace, promoting education, and fostering economic growth in Jammu and Kashmir, offering hope for a prosperous future in the region.

