Peace will be restored in Bengal only after illegal infiltration stops: HM Shah

Kolkata, Oct 27 Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Sunday, said peace will be restored in West Bengal only after the illegal infiltration is stopped in the state.

“Bring change in West Bengal in 2026 and BJP will stop illegal infiltration in the state totally,” the Union Home Minister said at the inauguration of the new passenger terminal building and Maitri Dwar at Land Port at Petrapole in North 24 Paragans district.

HM Shah launched a scathing attack against the Trinamool Congress government and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the issue of corruption.

“What has Mamata Banerjee done for the development of West Bengal? Prime Minister Narendra Modi is determined to ensure all-round development in West Bengal. During the last 10 years, West Bengal has received Rs 7.74 lakh crore of Central funds, which is much more than what the state received during the previous UPA regime. But unfortunately, there is rampant corruption in the utilization of Central funds in West Bengal,” the Union Home Minister said.

He also said that the funds provided under different centrally-sponsored schemes like MGNREGA and PMAY do not reach genuine beneficiaries. “Only those associated with Trinamool Congress are benefited out of those funds,” he said.

He said the land ports play a crucial role in preventing cross-border smuggling. “The land-ports are instrumental in prompting medical and educational tourism in the country. This initiative will steer India towards the path of development and progress,” the Minister said.

Later in the day, HM Shah is scheduled to attend an organisational meeting at an auditorium at Salt Lake on the northern outskirts of Kolkata. In that organisation meeting, he is expected to outline the party’s strategy for the forthcoming bypolls, besides putting stress on the membership drive in West Bengal.

Although talks are going on in the political circles of the state that the Union Home Minister might meet the parents of the woman doctor of R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital who became a victim of ghastly rape and murder in August, till the time the report was filed there was no confirmation.

