Peaceful conduct of Independence Day a priority: ADGP Jammu

Jammu, Aug 4 Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) of Jammu Zone Mukesh Singh on Friday said that the peaceful conduct of Independence Day is the top priority for the security establishment in Jammu and Kashmir.

Officials said that ADGP Jammu Zone along with Divisional Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar and DIG Rajouri Poonch Range Haseeb Mughal convened a security review where the officer stock of the security scenario in wake of forthcoming Independence Day Celebration and Buddha Amarnath Yatra which will commences from August 17.

They said that the officer were briefed about the security and other related issues by SSP Poonch and DC Poonch.

“ADGP Jammu and Div Com Jammu also convened a meeting with the civil society members of Poonch, prominent lawyers, and with the elected representatives. All speakers apprised the officers of all the cooperation for the smooth Independence Day celebrations and peaceful conduct of yatra.

“The civil society members also assured that unity and the communal harmony will not be disturbed and any such miscreant may be dealt severely,” the officials said.

A separate meeting was also held with yatra committee members which was attended by Army and CRPF officials.

