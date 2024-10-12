Peaceful Durga Puja idol immersion in Assam

Guwahati, Oct 12 On the first day of immersion of Durga idols on Saturday, Assam witnessed no untoward incident and the entire ritual was peaceful so far across the state, police said.

The immersion process began around 3 PM in Guwahati city, however, some of the Puja committees refrained from idol immersion on Saturday and they will take part in the ritual on Sunday.

Meanwhile, devotees have come out in large numbers to bid farewell to Durga Puja festivities.

Diganta Bora, the commissioner of police in Guwahati said that a large number of idol immersions are expected to take place on Sunday as well and accordingly police have arranged traffic diversion plans.

He said that a significant number of idol immersions have been taking place at Pandu and Lachit Ghat in the city.

“The administration has made sufficient arrangements to have an orderly idol immersion and everything went in a smooth manner so far,” he said.

Bora also urged the public not to create disorder and let everybody enjoy the festivities.

The Traffic Branch of Guwahati Police has issued a set of traffic restrictions for idol immersion at the end of the Durga Puja celebrations. These restrictions will remain in place till Sunday night.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday visited several Puja pandals in the city.

“With a few hours left for Maa Durga to head back to Kailash, I took her blessings as I visited several pandals in Guwahati. This is a moment of mixed emotions for us ~ while we celebrate Ravana’s defeat we also feel sad that Maa’s stay is coming to an end,” the Chief Minister wrote on X.

“Shubho Bijoya. May Maa Durga return next year to a better and stronger Assam,” he added.

The Chief Minister was also seen interacting with the devotees in the pandals.

