Peaceful Indo-Pacific, with ASEAN at its centre, vital for world's security: Rajnath

New Delhi, Nov 23 Asserting that world is seeing increasing strife amplified by disruptive politics, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said that a peaceful Indo-Pacific, with ASEAN at its centre, is vital more than ever for the security and prosperity of the world.

Addressing the ninth ASEAN Defence Ministers Meeting (ADMM) Plus at Siem Reap, Cambodia, Rajnath Singh said:

"Transnational and cross-border terrorism is gravest threat to the International community.

"The gravest threat requiring urgent and resolute intervention by international community is transnational and cross-border terrorism. 'Indifference' can no longer be a response, as terrorism has found victims globally.

Terrorist groups have created interlinkages across continents backed by new-age technologies to transfer money and recruit supporters. The transformation of cyber-crimes into organised cyber-attacks point to the increasing use of new technologies, by both, State and non-State actors, he added.

With participation from 10 countries of the ASEAN and eight major PLUS countries, ADMM Plus can position itself not just as a forum for regional security but a driver for world peace. Together, we constitute half of the world's population, the Defence Minister added.

The United Nations Security Council Committee on Counter-terrorism met on October 28 and 29 at New Delhi and took serious note of these developments. The committee adopted the 'Delhi Declaration' to counter the use of new and emerging technologies for terrorist purposes, Singh said in his address.

While terrorism continues to remain a big threat, other security concerns that have emerged in the aftermath of the global COVID-19 pandemic cannot be ignored. The ongoing geo-political developments have brought the world's attention to the challenges of Energy & Food Security, he said.

As a responsible member of the international community, India has worked with its partners, in extending humanitarian aid and foodgrains on large scale. If there was ever a time to look at the collective solutions borne from the path of dialogue and diplomacy, it is now, Singh added.

