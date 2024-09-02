Peeved NCP (SP) MLC Eknath Khadse wants BJP to formalise his ‘secret’ entry into party

Jalgaon (Maharashtra), Sep 2 Facing a piquant situation, senior Nationalist Congress Party (SP) leader Eknath Khadse demanded on Monday that the BJP should announce his ‘secret’ entry to the saffron party, failing which he would review his political status.

Khadse’s veiled warning came on his 72nd birthday as he revealed that he was ‘admitted’ to the BJP and welcomed by its President J.P. Nadda, General Secretary Vinod Tawde, and his daughter-in-law Raksha N. Khadse, a three-time MP from Raver who's a Minister of State at the Centre.

However, the birthday boy also said that the matter was kept under wraps owing to opposition against him from some quarters in the BJP, but it was due to be announced in due course.

Simultaneously, Khadse also said that he is still a member and MLC of the NCP (SP) and had confided in the party’s national President Sharad Pawar and state chief Jayant Patil of his plans to quit and join the BJP.

After ‘joining’ the BJP – though he did not specify the date or who may have objected to his entry there – Khadse said he had reminded them of the formal public entry plans, but there was no proper response.

“The BJP has not yet responded favourably. I shall wait for some more days. Otherwise, I shall start working enthusiastically with the NCP (SP) again. It won’t be appropriate for me to continue with BJP then,” said Khadse.

The Jalgaon OBC strongman added that he had expressed his desire to the BJP top brass to join the party and had informed Sharad Pawar and Jayant Patil of his intentions due to certain compulsions, which he did not spell out to the media.

“I have submitted my resignation from the NCP(SP), but both Pawar Saheb and Patil have not yet accepted it. Pawar Saheb has asked me not to resign as MLC, so I continue to be with the NCP (SP) even today. I have to think of my political future also,” said Khadse.

State BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule claimed ignorance about what Khadse spoke, but expressed confidence that he would remain with the BJP – which he had quit several years ago to join the (undivided) NCP.

Labelling Khadse as a ‘confused person’, another senior leader Pravin Darekar claimed that no decision has been taken on re-admitting him into the BJP as leaders and activists of Jalgaon, where the party is strong, have objected to it.

A veteran former BJP grassroots worker, administrator, and powerful orator, Khadse hails from Muktainagar town in Jalgaon with considerable influence in the northern Maharashtra region.

However, owing to political differences with ex-CM and present Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and others, plus due to alleged corruption allegations, Khadse was in the political wilderness till he quit the BJP in October 2020 to join the Sharad Pawar-led (undivided) NCP.

Working up the ranks from Sarpanch to winning the Muktainagar Assembly seat six times since 1990 and then becoming the virtual No. 2 in the government, Khadse’s dreams of becoming the CM were left unfulfilled.

Similarly, Raksha Khadse is now a three-time MP and MoS at the Centre largely due to Khadse’s contributions to her victory – a fact acknowledged by Bawankule. His other daughter, advocate Rohini Khadse, is the NCP (SP)’s women's unit President in Maharashtra.

Khadse had served as the Finance Minister in the first-ever (undivided) Shiv Sena-BJP government (1995-1999), and as the Leader of Opposition (2009-2014) till the BJP-Shiv Sena again romped home in the 2014 Assembly elections.

However, belying Khadse’s expectations, Fadnavis became the CM and he was the reluctant No. 2 in the government till he was forced to quit in 2019 when he was denied a ticket from his stronghold, the Muktainagar seat.

