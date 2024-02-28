Pendency in courts a big problem, says Rajasthan HC Chief Justice

Jaipur, Feb 28 Rajasthan High Court's Chief Justice M.M. Srivastava on Wednesday termed pendency of cases a big problem for the courts, but noted that the problem cannot be eliminated unless the number of courts and judges is increased.

"There is no such organisation where everything is going well. Similarly, there are several challenges here too. The number of cases is high and the number of judges is less, there is also a lack of infrastructure," he said at his felicitation ceremony organised by the High Court Bar Association.

CJ Srivastava said that in such a situation, the challenge before them is that case should they take up first.

"Like in the case of pensioners, we also want to give them relief and quickly decide their case, but we also have limits," he said.

The Chief Justice said that they try to take urgent cases first, but at the same time, it is a priority to listen to old cases also.

"We have made arrangements to hear the old cases in the High Court in the second half, so that the old cases can be disposed of quickly."

