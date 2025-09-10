Pension Adalat takes up 894 long-pending cases for redressal

New Delhi, Sep 10 Union Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions (Independent Charge), Dr Jitendra Singh, chaired the 14th Pension Adalat at Vigyan Bhawan here on Wednesday, which took up for redressal as many as 894 long-pending grievances relating to family pension matters from 21 Departments and Ministries.

Singh lauded the initiative for its unique “whole of government approach” by bringing together all the concerned Departments, ministries, and agencies on one platform.

He highlighted that the Adalat has expedited grievance redressal and reduced procedural delays. It has provided timely justice to pensioners who had been waiting for their rightful dues for years. It has reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to pensioners, recognising them not just as beneficiaries but as active contributors to society who deserve dignity and financial security in their advancing years.

The Adalat brought relief to hundreds of pensioners and their families, many of whom had been struggling for years. Some of the notable cases resolved include: Hony. Lt. Balveer Singh (Punjab Regiment) – Retired on April 30, 2024, from Jammu. After delays in processing, he finally received his disability and commutation pension amounting to Rs 46,04,537. Lt. Col. Partap Chand Sood – Retired on August 31, 1994, but had not received his notional fixation of pension arrears due from January 1, 2006. The case was cleared, and he received arrears of Rs 18,89,331.

Another case related to Champa Rautela, aged 84 – Wife of late ex-constable Narayan Singh (BSF), who passed away on February 26, 2014. She had not received any family pension since his demise. Her case was finally settled, and she received Rs 15 lakh as family pension dues.

Among the 894 grievances, the major share was from Defence, Railways, and Home Affairs.

Taking an overview of the Pension Adalats held so far, Dr Jitendra Singh informed that up to the 13th Pension Adalat held in June 2025, a total of 25,831 cases were taken up, out of which 18,481 cases were successfully resolved by various Ministries and Departments.

He emphasised that the Pension Adalats are not just grievance-redressal forums but a mechanism of justice delivery, especially to the most vulnerable – widows, super senior citizens, and family pensioners.

He underlined the need to establish Grievance Help Desks in every Department and Ministry to ensure that pensioners feel their concerns are being heard at the earliest stage and strengthen the digital grievance monitoring systems to avoid future delays.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor