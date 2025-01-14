Pension for detainees during Emergency: Odisha officials told to prepare error-free list of beneficiaries

Bhubaneswar, Jan 13 The District Collectors in Odisha have been asked to prepare a list of persons detained in various jails of the state under different draconian laws during the Emergency period, as the state government has decided to provide pensions and other benefits to the detainees.

It is pertinent here to mention that the Odisha Home department on Monday issued a notice regarding the decision by the government to provide pensions and free medical treatment to the persons detained in jail during the Emergency period between 1975 and 1977.

"The state Government, after careful consideration, have been pleased to provide pension and other benefits, as indicated below, to the persons detained in jail in State of Odisha under MISA (The Maintenance of Internal Security Act, 1971) or DIR (The Defence of India Rules) or DISIR (The Defence and Internal Security of India Rules) during the period from 25.06.1975 to 21.03.1977," reads the notification.

The notification further informs that pension of Rs 20,000 per month will be provided to the living persons (those who were alive as on 01.01.2025) irrespective of the period of detention in jail.

The eligible beneficiaries will also be provided free medical treatment.

Following the issuance of the notification, the Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) of Home Department Satyabrata Sahu held a high-level meeting for discussion on the preparations to make an error free list of MISA, DIR and DISIR Detainees imprisoned in various prisons of the state during proclamation of emergency.

Sahu during the meeting noted that the detainees are required to apply in the prescribed format before the District Magistrates along with all relevant documents in support of their detention under MISA, DIR and DISIR including the names of three co-prisoners.

As per the press statement issued by the home department, the applications will be scrutinised by a district level committee chaired by the Collector with the Superintendent of Police and the Superintendent of the concerned Jail and Sub Jail as members.

It further noted that following finalisation of the list by the committee, the recommendations will be forwarded to Home Department for verification by a State Level Committee comprising Home Secretary, Law Secretary, Finance Secretary, Financial Advisor of Home Department, DGP and DG Prisons.

"After approval by the state committee, an order will be issued in favour of the person for drawing pension marking copies to Collectors, AG (A&E), Director of Treasury and Inspection, DGP, SPs, concerned beneficiaries and District Treasuries. The Accountant General (A&E) on the basis of this order will intimate the District Treasury with information marked to the Home Department and the concerned person for availing pension in this regard," informed the Home Department.

Sahu has also directed the district collectors to withdraw all the facilities offered to the detainees if any beneficiary is found producing false documents or the authorities find his involvement in anti-national activities, destructive activities or incidents involving disruption of national harmony.

