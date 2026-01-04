People-centric governance model driving social upliftment, economic growth: Minister

New Delhi, Jan 4 Under the dynamic and visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, development has reached the last mile, ensuring that welfare schemes directly empower beneficiaries and strengthen grassroots entrepreneurship, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, has said.

This inclusive approach has transformed governance into a people-centric model that drives both social upliftment and economic growth, he said while addressing the 17th Central Mid-Term Conference of the Assam Press Correspondents’ Union (APCU) in Tinsukia.

He reaffirmed the media’s indispensable role as the fourth pillar of democracy, describing journalists as the vigilant sentinels of society and the authentic voice of the people.

Sonowal said the press carries a critical responsibility in safeguarding freedom of expression and strengthening democratic values in a rapidly evolving information landscape.

“The role of the media as society’s conscious watchdog is immeasurable. As the voice of the people, journalists have consistently worked to protect freedom of speech and ensure accountability,” Sonowal told the gathering.

Highlighting the need for responsible journalism, he urged media professionals to prioritise truth, credibility and ethical reporting, and to resist misinformation and sensationalism.

Sonowal said journalism must act as a bridge between the government and the people, amplifying public concerns while promoting social harmony.

The minister also stressed the importance of coordination, dialogue and consensus-building, noting that the media can play a decisive role in strengthening society through constructive engagement rather than conflict.

Sonowal said the evolving challenges faced by journalists demand continuous capacity building, professional integrity and adaptation to new technologies, while remaining firmly rooted in public interest journalism.

Earlier, Sonowal attended a programme marking the foundation stone laying and inauguration of various welfare schemes and interacted with beneficiaries of the Prime Minister’s flagship welfare programmes.

Sonowal also engaged with local entrepreneurs, acknowledging their contribution to the growth of the local economy.

