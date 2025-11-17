‘People close doors of democracy for such politicians’: Rajeev Ranjan criticises Mehbooba Mufti

Patna, Nov 17 As PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti launched a sharp attack on the Centre in the wake of the Delhi car blast -- claiming that the “troubles of Kashmir echoed at the Red Fort", JD(U) National Spokesperson Rajeev Ranjan on Monday said that “people close the doors of democracy for such politicians”.

This comes as Mufti had criticised the Centre on Sunday following the security crackdown after the November 10 Delhi blast, alleging that New Delhi’s policies had neither brought peace to Jammu and Kashmir nor ensured safety in the national capital. “You told the world that everything is alright in Kashmir, but the troubles of Kashmir echoed right in front of the Red Fort,” Mufti said.

Speaking to IANS, JD(U) spokesperson Rajeev Ranjan said, “I feel that Mehbooba Mufti is an important political figure. She was not only the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, but above all, she is an Indian citizen. Upholding India’s sovereignty and integrity is a responsibility for all of us, and even Mehbooba Mufti cannot ignore this. The kind of anti-national activities happening and the way these matters are being criticised shows that, in many ways, people close the doors of democracy for such politicians.”

Ranjan further commented on ongoing preparations for the new cabinet formation in Bihar after the NDA’s decisive victory.

“The necessary procedures are underway in Bihar for the formation of the new government,” he said.

He further reacted to the internal dispute within RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s family. A day after RJD’s poor showing in the Bihar Assembly elections, winning only 25 seats, Lalu’s daughter and Tejashwi Yadav’s sister, Rohini Acharya, who resides in Singapore, announced that she was quitting politics and severing ties with the family.

Ranjan said, “Such challenges are often seen in family-based political parties. But what I can say is that Tejashwi Yadav was neither able to unite his family nor lead the coalition effectively. These were perhaps the two major reasons he failed to understand that the strong public support for the alliance of Nitish Kumar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi could not be matched by a divided family or a coalition lacking coordination.”

He also responded to Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Prasad Singh’s remarks, echoing Rahul Gandhi’s claim that the recent electoral controversy was not chori (theft) but dacoity (robbery).

Ranjan said, “Just look at what is coming to light. Even within Lalu’s family, such statements are being made. And due to infighting in Congress, Akhilesh Singh and several Congress leaders have accused their own party of selling tickets and not fielding the right candidates. But overall, this is a massive public mandate. Finding shortcomings and addressing them is their responsibility. Our responsibility is to implement on the ground the promises we made to the public, and we will fulfil them with honesty.”

