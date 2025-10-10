People don't want RJD's 'jungle raj', says UP Dy CM Maurya ahead of Bihar Assembly polls

Lucknow, Oct 10 As Bihar goes for two-phased Assembly polls next month, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Friday said that the people of the state do not want the "jungle raj" of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) to return when "mafia and criminals ruled the roost."

The UP Deputy CM made the remark in a post on social media platform 'X' in Hindi.

As the political temperature in Bihar is heating up ahead of the November 6 and 11 Assembly elections, various political parties are trying to woo the electorate to vote for them.

Maurya's remarks assume significance as RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has been asserting that the people want change of administration in Bihar.

The former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav has been stating at all his poll rallies that the people are fed up with the rising unemployment and inflation in the state.

Notably, Tejashwi Yadav in a bid to woo the electorate had promised a government job per family in the state if the RJD is voted to power in Bihar.

Addressing the media in Patna, Tejashwi Yadav said the proposal was made after the imposition of the Model Code of Conduct, and was scientifically researched and practically feasible.

“We have made this important promise after the announcement of the election date. It is feasible and based on intense research. Once results are declared on November 14 and our government is formed, we will enact a law within 20 days to provide one government job per family in Bihar, irrespective of age, caste or community,” the RJD leader had said.

On Thursday, Bihar BJP chief Dilip Jaiswal had said that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will announce its seat sharing formula and list of candidates in the next two to three days.

Taking a potshot at Tejashwi Yadav over the promise to provide a government job to one member of every family, Jaiswal said the claim was unrealistic.

Terming the promise as childish and impractical, Jaiswal said that the RJD leader does not understand the fact that there are limited posts in government service.

Rubbishing the claims of Tejashwi Yadav that people want change in Bihar, Jaiswal said: "Development means Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The way they have transformed Bihar's road infrastructure shows their commitment. People have faith in the guarantee of PM Modi and the double-engine government."

The results for Bihar Assembly elections will be announced on November 14.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor