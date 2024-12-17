People elated over Centre giving wings to Jammu-Mendhar chopper service

Jammu, Dec 17 A day after the Union Ministry of Home Affairs granted approval for a new subsidised helicopter route connecting Jammu, Poonch, and Mendhar, the people of Mendhar sector on Tuesday hailed the transformative development.

This new service is a game-changer, especially for the locals of the remote border areas who have long struggled with access to vital resources.

The initiative was championed by Mohammad Aijaz Asad, Secretary of the Civil Aviation Department of the Union Territory, who sought permission from the Ministry of Home Affairs to establish the Jammu-Mendhar route.

The approval followed a comprehensive survey that assessed the needs and passenger numbers in the area, ensuring the service would serve its purpose effectively.

The Civil Aviation Department has indicated that, depending on passenger demand, the frequency of the helicopter service will be increased.

Furthermore, the government plans to extend similar services to other isolated regions, aiming to bring much-needed connectivity and convenience to more remote areas.

This announcement has been met with great joy and relief by the people of Mendhar.

Locals are hopeful that the service will prove invaluable, particularly in emergency situations as it will offer quick access to medical facilities for patients in need of urgent care, while also providing a crucial lifeline during accidents or natural disasters.

Residents of Mendhar have expressed heartfelt gratitude to the government and the Civil Aviation Department for this vital step. They believe the service will not only connect the border areas to the mainstream but also help solve long-standing challenges, fostering development and improving their quality of life.

Talking to IANS on Tuesday, Iqbal, a local resident, expressed his joy: "I live in the Mendhar border area, and today is a very happy day for all of us. The Central government has approved a subsidised helicopter service, which will be a huge help in emergencies, especially during heavy snowfall when someone falls ill. The roads here are in poor condition, but with this service, we’ll be able to reach the hospital. This will greatly benefit the people, and I want to thank the government for making this possible."

Another local added, "This is a wonderful initiative by the government, especially for the people of Mendhar. I also want to thank Aijaz Asad for his support. Previously, we faced severe difficulties as there was no helicopter service, and many lives were lost as a result. Now, with this new service, we’ll be able to save many lives."

With this approval, the region is set to enjoy faster and more reliable transportation, improving life for residents and opening up new possibilities for border tourism and economic growth.

According to Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Imran Rashid, "The approval of this subsidised helicopter service from Jammu to Mendhar is a monumental step for the local community. Living in a border area presented numerous challenges, but now, this service will provide much-needed relief and greater convenience. All formalities have been completed, and the service is set to bring substantial benefits to the region."

Notably, subsidised helicopter services are already operational in various parts of the Union Territory, including Kishtwar-Sounder-Navapachi-Ishan-Kishtwar, Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch-Jammu, Jammu-Doda-Kishtwar-Jammu, Bandipora-Kanzalwan- Dawar-Niri-Bandipora, and Kupwara-Machil-Tangdhar-Keran-Kupwara.

