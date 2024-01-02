People face hassles owing to non-availability of fuel in Punjab, Haryana

Chandigarh, Jan 2 People on Tuesday faced hassles owing to non-availability or shortage of fuel at petrol pumps across Punjab, Haryana and the joint capital Chandigarh due to protests by transport drivers against the new MV Act rules stipulating stringent punishment of 10 years jail and Rs 7 lakh fine for hit-and-run cases brought by the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

People were seen lined up in front of petrol pumps fearing fuel shortage with truck drivers blocking highways to protest against the law.

Visuals of a clash at a petrol pump in Punjab’s Patiala went viral on social media when the person standing in the queue objected to petrol being filled in a bottle.

In Haryana's Ambala, several petrol stations have reported a shortage of petrol and diesel as no fresh supply has been received in the last two days, president of the petroleum dealers association Ravinder Singh Dhillon told the media.

According to him, the fuel is being supplied in the region from Rewari, Hisar and Panipat depots but truck unions were not lifting supply, resulting in shortage of petroleum products.

Long queues were witnessed at LPG agency offices in Punjab and Haryana. Reports say people were panic-buying gas cylinders as they were apprehensive of its shortage owing to the strike.

“The new law is one-sided and harsh. In case of an accident, if we stay, an angry mob could resort to damage to life and property. And, if we run, we would face severe punishment,” a protesting driver said, requesting anonymity.

