People fed up with Cong; bypolls will change course of politics in K’taka: BJP chief

Ballary (Karnataka), Oct 25 BJP state President, B.Y. Vijayendra on Friday strongly criticised the Congress government in Karnataka, claiming that the public is frustrated with corruption in the state.

“The results of the bypolls for the three Assembly seats will change the course of politics in the state,” he emphasised.

Addressing a press conference in Sandur town, Vijayendra stated, “Typically, anti-incumbency sets in after three years of governance, but this time, the trend has changed. There is already a significant wave of anti-incumbency against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the Congress government, only 1.6 years into their tenure.”

He reiterated that the people are disgusted with the Congress government, which is mired in corruption.

“The anti-incumbency sentiment has been fueled by two main factors,” he explained.

“During election campaigning, the Congress party promised a corruption-free administration. Since then, the BJP has exposed numerous corruption cases involving the Congress government. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who claimed he had no involvement in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam, recently returned 14 plots of land,” Vijayendra stated.

He further noted that a minister had resigned over the Valmiki Tribal Welfare Board scam, and the public is well aware of the details surrounding it.

“In the name of Ahinda, CM Siddaramaiah rose to power, but he has now ignored the needs of all communities. It is unfortunate for the state that CM Siddaramaiah himself is sowing seeds of division between communities,” Vijayendra charged.

Commenting on the priorities of CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar, he said, “They seem unconcerned with the state’s development. During the Lok Sabha elections, they claimed they would win more than 19 seats. Despite their massive propaganda and advertising blitz, the BJP and JD(S) won 19 seats in the general election.”

Vijayendra pointed out that the upcoming bypolls in three constituencies pose a significant challenge for the BJP.

“In my view, the results of the bypolls in these three Assembly seats — Shiggaon, Sandur, and Channapatna —will have a direct impact on state politics. I firmly believe this government is anti-farmer. During the drought, the government did not respond; now, there are floods, and still, there is no action,” he asserted.

Today is the final day for filing nominations.

Vijayendra mentioned that in Shiggaon, former CM Basavaraj Bommai’s son, Bharath Bommai, would be submitting his nomination.

In Channapatna, JD(S) youth wing President Nikhil Kumaraswamy is filing his nomination as well.

In Sandur, Bangaru Hanumantu, a youth leader and President of the BJP ST Morcha, is contesting and will file his nomination today.

“These elections are significant, coming only a year-and-a-half after the Congress government took power in the state,” he remarked.

“The farmers are suffering due to the loss of their jowar and cotton crops, which were destroyed by floods. The state government is merely pointing fingers at the Centre without doing anything to help the farmers. This Congress government is anti-people and anti-poor. CM Siddaramaiah has misused funds meant for oppressed communities and is against SC and ST communities. This government is drowning in scams,” he alleged.

“No MLA can hold their head up high. Senior Congress leader R.V. Deshapande has voiced concerns about funds not being released. Congress MLA Raju Kage has even threatened to take his own life if grants are not provided,” he criticised.

Vijayendra stated that the voters of the three Assembly constituencies heading to bypolls are determined to teach the Congress government a lesson.

“For the first time, the BJP is set to win the Sandur seat with the support of leaders like Gali Janardhana Reddy, former minister Sriramulu, and other senior leaders,” he said.

