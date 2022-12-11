People filled with pride, happiness on learning PM Modi is dedicating All India Institute of Ayurveda to Goa

People were filled with pride and happiness when they learnt that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to dedicate the All India Institute of Ayurveda to Goa on Sunday.

Prime Minister Modi, during his visit to Goa on Sunday, inaugurated three National Ayush Institutes and addressed the valedictory function of the 9th World Ayurveda Congress.

After hearing the news of the inauguration of the Ayurveda institute in Goa, a couple Ravi Mahagavkar and Madhavi Mahagavkar, who visited the event got filled with pride and said, "We are here at this event for the last four days. This is the best thing PM Modi has started. And the Prime Minister is coming for the inauguration, it is a matter of pride for us." "We are proud to be an Indian," the duo added.

"The AIIA is an AIIMS level institute. This is the second branch of the All India Institute of Ayurveda. The first branch was also inaugurated by PM Modi in New Delhi earlier. This institute has maximum facilities. Moreover, if PM Modi is inaugurating something it means it has high importance," another visitor said smiling modestly.

The event was attended by a number of visitors and government officials, including 400 overseas delegates representing over 50 countries.

"This is a watershed moment in Ayurvedic history. This is a branch of another Ayurved institute established in New Delhi. This institute will prove itself to be a referral for the world in the Ayurveda industry," a central government delegate, who participated in the event said.

"The way yoga has been recognized all over the world, it seems the coming century will be of yoga," he quoted PM Modi as saying.

This is a historic moment in itself that three institutes of AYUSH sectors are being inaugurated by PM Modi. This will definitely be a game changer for the traditional system of medicine. A premier institute dedicated to Ayurveda being set up in Goa means that Ayurveda-related activities will be boosted in the State," another visitor said.

The three National Ayush Institutes - All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), Goa, National Institute of Unani Medicine (NIUM), Ghaziabad and National Institute of Homoeopathy (NIH), Delhi - developed at a total cost of about Rs 970 crores are believed to further strengthen research and international collaborations and also facilitate affordable Ayush services for people. The three institutes will together increase the intake of students by around 400 along with the addition of about 500 hospital beds.

The 9th edition of the World Ayurveda Congress (WAC) & Arogya Expo is witnessing the active participation of more than 400 overseas delegates representing over 50 countries, international students and other stakeholders of Ayurveda. The theme of the 9th edition of WAC is "Ayurveda for One Health".

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor