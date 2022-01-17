People flock to worship 3-eyed calf in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon, say it is incarnation of Lord Shiva

A newly-born three-eyed calf in the Rajnandgaon district of Chhattisgarh has attracted the attention of people who are flocking to worship the unique calf considering it as an incarnation of Lord Shiva.

Born last week in the Gandai village of Rajnandgaon, the calf also has four nose holes.

"Initially, we thought the calf has a wound on its head. But when we checked with a torch, we were surprised. Its nose also has four holes instead of two. Its tail also looks like it's braided," the owner of the calf, Neeraj Chandel told media persons.

The owner further said that villagers are coming to worship the calf that is being considered as an incarnation of Lord Shiva. "With the birth of this calf, it is like God himself has come to us," he added.

The cow that gave birth to this calf had earlier given birth to two normal calves, said Neeraj.

Those coming to see and worship the calf are offering coconuts and money. People are seeking blessings from the calf.

"I have never seen any three-eyed being. Only Lord Shiva had it. It is a divine miracle. It is an incarnation of the Lord himself," said Neelkumar Verma, a villager.

As a precaution, the checkup of the calf has been done by the local veterinarian. Neeraj Chandel informed that in the medical screening of the animal, it has been declared healthy.

Meanwhile, Dr Tarun Ramteke of the Livestock Department ruled out any 'divine miracle' in the three-eyed calf and said, "It is because of hormonal disorder. In such cases, the animal does not survive for a long time. Some live for two years, or six months while some last only for 10-15 days."

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor