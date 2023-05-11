People from North East to be associated as Associate Members in upcoming Lok Adalat

New Delhi [India], May 11 : People from North East region will join the upcoming National Lok Adalat as Associate Members in Delhi, said an official statement on Thursday.

"Continuing with its inclusive, reflective and diverse practices, Delhi State Legal Service Authority (DSLSA) has once again decided to engage vulnerable and less represented sections of society (such as Transgenders, Senior Citizens, Acid Attack victims etc.) in the adjudicatory process by deputing them as 'Associate Members' in Lok Adalat Benches at different Court complexes", a statement from DSLSA said

This time, with a view to fostering a sense of inclusivity amongst people from the North East Region of India, special efforts have been made to engage them as 'Associate Members' in the Lok Adalat benches, Mukesh Kumar Gupta, Member Secretary of DSLSA said.

The second National Lok Adalat is scheduled to be orgsed on May 13.

In a Media interaction Gupta informed that in the upcoming National Lok Adalat, thousands of cases under Section 138 Negotiable Instruments Act, Criminal Compoundable Cases, Civil Cases, MACT Cases, Bank Recovery cases, Matrimonial Disputes (except divorce cases), Land Acquisition cases, and cases involving Labour Disputes will be taken up for disposal.

He further said, "Additionally, 1,55,000 compoundable traffic challans shall be disposed of. Approximately 2,14,339 cases have been referred to the upcoming National Lok Adalat."

To deal with these cases, 351 Lok Adalat Benches have been constituted, which shall deal with a wide array of Civil, Criminal Compoundable cases and traffic challans, Secretary DSLSA informed the media.

According to the statement, this is happening under the social participation initiative of the Delhi State Legal Service Authority (DSLSA). Earlier transgenders, Senior Citizens, Acid Attack victims etc. have participated in Lok Adalat", the statement said.

DSLSA also stated that to facilitate the litigants and to ensure they have a hassle-free experience in Courts, a dedicated weblink for downloading traffic challans was provided at the Delhi Traffic Police's portal and on the website of DSLSA, from where the litigants could download their challan slips by choosing their preferred court venue, court number and time slot and take a print thereof.

