People in Assam do not talk about CAA anymore: Minister Ashok Singhal

Guwahati, April 10 Assam Irrigation Minister Ashok Singhal asserted that there is no adverse impact of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) among voters in the state.

Talking to IANS, he said: “I have been travelling across constituencies in the state since the poll dates were announced. People have never spoken to me about CAA, instead, they are talking about the development. The issues in elections have changed due to BJP’s good governance.”

Singhal also argued that BJP’s governance model has been accepted by all sections of society.

“People across caste and religion have been supporting BJP due to our governance model,” he added.

The Opposition has been alleging that Assam’s BJP government led by Himanta Biswa Sarma was doing several things like shutting down Madrassas, carrying out eviction drives in specific pockets etc to target a section of Muslims in the state.

The Minister refuted the Opposition's claims and asserted that the state government has not done any discrimination to any section of the society.

He mentioned: “Our government targets to include all in the beneficiary schemes.”

Meanwhile, Singhal also claimed that Gaurav Gogoi is not a challenger to the BJP on Jorhat Lok Sabha seat.

“Only a few people were talking about Gaurav Gogoi. I have been travelling across Jorhat and other constituencies. Trust me, he can not pose any challenge to the BJP,” he added.

According to the Minister, the BJP candidate in Jorhat, Tapan Gogoi is set to win with a comfortable margin.

Notably, Gogoi has changed his seat this time as his earlier constituency Kaliabor was scrapped in the delimitation exercise.

