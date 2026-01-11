People in parts of West Bengal get respite from biting cold

Kolkata, Jan 11 People reeling under the biting cold conditions prevailing across West Bengal experienced a brief respite after the minimum temperature in Kolkata and other south Bengal districts rose by four degrees Celsius on Sunday.

The minimum temperature has reached above normal levels for this time of year.

However, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Kolkata's Alipore said that the current spell will continue for another 48 hours before the return of cold conditions.

On Sunday morning, Kolkata's minimum temperature was 15 degrees Celsius, which is 1.2 degrees higher than normal and about 3.5 degrees more than the previous day.

Last week, Kolkata's temperature had dropped to the 10-degree range. Since then, the temperature has consistently remained below normal.

On Saturday, the mercury in Kolkata dropped to 11.5 degrees Celsius. Then, in a sudden jump, the minimum temperature reached 15 degrees Celsius.

"The minimum temperature has risen across South Bengal districts today due to a Western Disturbance. This condition will continue for the next 48 hours. After that, the minimum temperature will drop once again, bringing the winter chill," said an official of RMC.

Meanwhile, a fog warning has been issued across the state.

The Met Office said that all districts of South Bengal will experience varying degrees of fog in the morning.

Visibility may drop to 200 metres and 999 metres due to the fog.

Similar to Saturday, the minimum temperature in Darjeeling on Sunday remained in the three-degree range (3.6 degrees Celsius).

In Sriniketan of Birbhum district, the mercury had dropped to the six-degree range on Saturday. On Sunday, it rose slightly to a minimum temperature of 10.4 degrees Celsius.

In many parts of South Bengal, the mercury has risen somewhat and is now above 10 degrees Celsius.

The Met Office said that there will be no major fluctuation in night temperatures in South Bengal over the next seven days.

