People in Satara threats to kill for alcohol instead of money

Many people have seen asking for ransom for money but asking for ransom for alcohol is rare. But in Satara a incident has came to light in which that ransom has been demanded for liquor. One man has said "We don't want money, but you must give us alcohol or we will kill you and your bar owner."

After the hotel owner lodged a complaint, a case was registered against the accused at the Satara city police station. The names of the accused are Baba Oval, Bunty Gaikwad, Tanveer Sheikh, and other strangers (all residents of Pratap Singh Nagar, Satara).

According to the police, Santosh Ramdas Mirge (35, resident of Kodoli, Satara) has Hotel Aswad Permit Room and Beer Bar at Visava Naka. The above four in this bar on the same day came and drank, but they didn't pay the owner. However, the four returned to the bar on Wednesday. Madan Shinde, Mirge's cousin, refused to give them alcohol as he had not paid the first bill.

So the four of them got angry and threatened him. "If you don't give us alcohol, we kill you and your boss, Santosh Mirge, and vandalize it," they said. Not only that, but they left without paying the liquor bill. After this incident, the bar owner Mirge lodged a complaint with the Satara city police station. Police then filed a case against the accused.