People in Varanasi to get 24 'Smart Parks' with yoga, walking & gym facilities near their homes

Varanasi, Dec 23 The residents in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi are set to receive a major gift by the Yogi Adityanath-led state government in the incoming New Year as 24 smart parks equipped with yoga, walking, and gym facilities are being developed across the city.

The initiative will allow citizens to access fitness and recreational amenities right next to their homes, eliminating the need to travel far for engaging in exercise.

Of the 24 parks, 20 have already been completed, while work on the remaining four is progressing rapidly and they are expected to open to the public soon.

At a time when rise in diseases, stress, and obesity have become major concerns, people are increasingly turning to morning walks and yoga to maintain balance in their daily routines and to stay fit and healthy.

Health-conscious residents prefer green, clean environments near their homes for exercise.

However, rapid urbanisation has led to the disappearance of many parks from city landscapes.

To address this issue, the Varanasi Development Authority had earlier undertaken purification work in some parks.

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government's third consecutive victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, a decision was taken to redevelop 24 parks in Varanasi.

After completing other Smart City projects, the responsibility of reviving these neglected parks was given to Varanasi Smart City during Narendra Modi's third term as the Prime Minister of the country.

Amrendra Tiwari, Chief General Manager of Varanasi Smart City, told IANS that the 24 parks are being made fully modern and useful.

"Play equipment for children has been installed, strong and beautiful pathways for walking have been constructed, and attractive wall paintings are being created to enhance the beauty of the parks," he said.

According to Tiwari, residents will not only be able to walk in these parks but also practice yoga and light exercise.

Most of the pathways have already been completed, and painting work is in its final stages.

Once all the parks are fully ready in the New Year, people of Varanasi will have the opportunity to adopt a healthier lifestyle right next to their homes.

